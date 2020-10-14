Criminal case initiated against ASALA members, who committed terror on Azerbaijan’s territory
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 14
Trend:
A criminal case has been initiated against member of ASALA terrorist organization, French citizen Gilbert Minassian and the group consisting of 15 people headed by Minassian for criminal acts committed on Azerbaijan’s territory, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office.
