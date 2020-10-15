Azerbaijan's MoD shows footage of deployment of Armenia's destroyed missile system (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 15

Trend:

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry spread the video footage of deployment of the operational-tactical missile systems of the Armenian Armed Forces, previously destroyed by Azerbaijani military units, to the launching positions with the purpose to strike on Azerbaijani civilians and settlements.

Trend presents the footage as below.

At about 08:36 AM (GMT+4) on Oct. 14, the Armenian Armed Forces brought a missile complex with a ballistic missile to the launching position in the near-border zone of the Armenian-occupied Kalbajar district. Azerbaijani army took the missiles out with precise fire.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

Following almost two weeks of intensive military confrontations, Armenia and Azerbaijan, with Russia's mediation, have agreed on a temporary ceasefire for humanitarian purposes, for exchange of prisoners of war as well as bodies of the dead.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.