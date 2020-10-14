After liberation of Karabakh, Armenian community will live in dignity, peace and prosperity in Azerbaijan, says assistant to Azerbaijani president (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 14
Trend:
After liberation of Karabakh, Armenian community will live in dignity, peace and prosperity in Azerbaijan, Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev tweeted, Trend reports.
"79 years old proud Azerbaijani national of Armenian origin - Mrs. Margosyan Alivina Sarkisovna.Yet another manifestation of peaceful co-existence of Armenians in Azerbaijan. After liberation of Karabakh, Armenian community will live in dignity, peace and prosperity in Azerbaijan," Hajiyev wrote.
