So no-one should accuse us, otherwise, we will have to reveal all the unpleasant moments - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 16

Trend:

After the clashes in Tovuz District, the conflict ended on 16 July, and starting from 17 July cargo planes began delivering weapons to Armenia every day, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to Turkish Haber Turk TV channel, Trend reports.

“Are these items in Armenia's budget? No! Armenia's foreign exchange reserves amount to $1.5 billion. That's all. It has no more money. The external public debt of this country is approximately $8 billion. So it is a failed state. Where does so much of destroyed equipment come from?“ the head of state said.

“If the war continues, we will destroy their entire army, all of their army! Therefore, the sooner they stop the war, the more tanks and guns they will be able to save. There is so much more of this is on the territory of Armenia. Russia has a military base in Armenia and there are 5,000 soldiers there. Does Turkey have a military base in Azerbaijan? No! Armenia's border with Iran and Turkey is protected by Russian border guards. Are there Turkish border guards on the border of Azerbaijan? No! So no-one should accuse us. Otherwise, we will have to reveal all the unpleasant moments,” the Azerbaijani president said.