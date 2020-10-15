With drones Azerbaijan acquired from Turkey, Armenia's military equipment was destroyed - president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 15

Trend:

Only by the drones which we acquired from Turkey, we destroyed Armenian military equipment worth 1 billion dollars, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to France 24 TV channel, Trend reports.

“Only by the drones and of course, we are using other drones as you know from other sources. We are using artillery, we are using broad range of military equipment. But only the drones made the damage to Armenia worth $1 billion. That’s a serious damage for them. I wonder, where did they get so much money to buy all this equipment. Probably, got them free of charge,” the head of state said.