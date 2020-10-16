Under no circumstances can territorial integrity of Azerbaijan be violated, says President Aliyev

Politics 16 October 2020 16:30 (UTC+04:00)
Under no circumstances can territorial integrity of Azerbaijan be violated, says President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct, 16

Trend:

Under no circumstances can the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan be violated, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to Director General of “Rossiya Segodnya International News Agency” media holding Dmitry Kiselev for Russian RIA Novosti agency, Trend reports.

“Our position has always been very constructive and consistent. It also relies on the norms of international law in terms of the implementation of four UN Security Council resolutions, which demand complete, immediate, and unconditional withdrawal of Armenian forces from our territories. Our position has always been based on a pragmatic approach, and I think that the developments that exist at the negotiating table clearly show this. As for the “red lines”, we have stated this very clearly, and the Minsk Group co-chairs are well aware of this: under no circumstances can the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan be violated, under no circumstances will Azerbaijan give its consent to the independence of Nagorno-Karabakh. At the same time, our proposal proceeded from the fact that in the future, the Armenian community and the Azerbaijani community should live peacefully and coexist on the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. By the way, this is the case in other settlements of Azerbaijan, including Baku where there is an Armenian community of many thousands of people. It is also the case in Russia, in Georgia, in other countries where Armenians and Azerbaijanis sometimes live and work in the same village, and there are no contradictions between them. Why can't this be achieved here? We are committed to this but, of course, the consequences of ethnic cleansing must be eliminated and all our internally displaced persons must return to their own homes. In principle, I have explained a little more than the fundamental principles and our approach to possible compromises,” the head of state said.

