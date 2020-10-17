Very soon there will be more good news, great news, says Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 17

Trend:

Very soon there will be more good news, great news, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan said in an interview to Turkish NTV TV channel, Trend reports.

“It is possible to say that the Azerbaijani Army is conducting successful operations every day. The public is also aware about these operations. Our main goal is to restore our territorial integrity. Therefore, the main goal on the battlefield is also to liberate strategic heights from the invaders and take control of large territories,” the head of state said.

“The statement I made yesterday made the people of Azerbaijan happy again. Three villages of Fuzuli and five villages of Khojavand districts have been liberated from the invaders. I must also say that we already control strategic heights in the northern, southern and eastern directions. Our successful operation continues. To date – of course, these numbers change on a daily basis – about 40, perhaps even more settlements, cities and villages – have been liberated from the occupiers. Very soon there will be more good news, great news,” Azerbaijani president said.