Azerbaijani PM signs order on renaming liberated Madagiz village to Sugovushan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 16
Trend:
Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov signed an order on some issues in connection with the application of Law #173-VIQ as of October 6, 2020 on renaming Madagiz village in Azerbaijan’s Tartar district to Sugovushan village, Trend reports on Oct. 16.
