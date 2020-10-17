Armenia will answer for its war crimes - Turkish MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.17

Trend:

Armenia will answer for its war crimes against the civilian population of Azerbaijan, Member of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, Chairman of the Turkey-Azerbaijan Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group Shamil Ayrim told Trend.

According to Ayrym, the shelling of peaceful settlements is an act of genocide and an ongoing act of ethnic cleansing by Armenia against the population of Azerbaijan.

He noted that the world community, especially the UN, must stop Armenia, which is pursuing a policy of terror at the state level.

"We believe that Armenia will receive a worthy response from the international community for its actions against the peaceful population of Azerbaijan," Ayrim said.

As a result of the missile attacks by Armenian Armed Forces on civilians in the central part of Ganja city on October 17, 12 people were killed, more than 40 injured, and a great number of civilian infrastructure facilities and vehicles were heavily damaged.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.