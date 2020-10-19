Turkey is already de facto at the negotiating table, says Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 19

Trend:

Turkey is already de facto at the negotiating table. I have already said that. This is a reality. Turkey is discussing this issue with countries located in another region today. You also know that a telephone conversation took place between the presidents of Russia and Turkey. There were negotiations between the ministers of foreign affairs and defense. At the same time, high-ranking officials of Turkey have been in contact with their colleagues from Iran and other countries. Therefore, Turkey is de facto here, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to Turkish A Haber TV channel, Trend reports.

“When the Minsk Group was established in 1992 – Turkey is already a member of it – it did not become a co-chair for reasons I don’t know. In other words, we wanted Turkey to be a co-chair from the very beginning. But Turkey itself did not go for that at the time. If it had wanted to do that, I think it could have become a co-chair. This is why I am saying that there is a great difference between today's Turkey of Erdogan and the then Turkey. If it had been a co-chair, this issue would have been resolved long ago. Therefore, we are saying that this issue cannot be resolved without Turkey. I am not saying that the Minsk Group should be consigned to history. No, let them work too, even though they have not reached any result in 30 years. But to leave Turkey outside this process is both wrong and impossible,” the head of state said.