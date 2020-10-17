Continuous aggression of Armenia, cruel attacks on the civilians must be stopped - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 17

Trend:

On the night of 16 to 17 October, 2020 the armed forces of Armenia attacked the Ganja city of Azerbaijan by ballistic missiles. This, third in a row atrocious attack on the second biggest city of Azerbaijan, since the new aggression of Armenia against Azerbaijan, situated far away from the frontline caused serious civilian casualties; 12 civilians, including 2 minors killed, more than 40 people injured, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Armenia’s deliberate and indiscriminate targeting of civilians, in a blatant violation of norms and principles of international law, including international humanitarian law, as well as declared humanitarian ceasefire, the purposeful killing of peaceful people constitute another war crime and crime against humanity. The leadership of Armenia bears full responsibility for this crime.

Continuous aggression of Armenia, cruel attacks on the civilians must be stopped and the international community should not turn a blind eye to these inhuman acts by Armenia against the people of Azerbaijan.

We condemn in the strongest manner vicious attacks by Armenia against the Azerbaijani civilians and urge this aggressor state to stop its war crimes.