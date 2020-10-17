Pashinyan repeats Saddam Hussein's actions against civilians, says Assistant to Azerbaijani President

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17

Trend:

The SCUD missile attack and the unselected killing of civilians in Ganja by Nikol Pashinyan is the same tactic used by Saddam Hussein against civilians with the same missile system, Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev made a post on his official Twitter account, Trend reports.

As a result of rocket fire on civilians in the central part of Ganja on October 17, 13 people died, more than 53 people were injured, and numerous civilian infrastructure and vehicles were seriously damaged.