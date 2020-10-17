Armenia's ongoing aggression, brutal attacks on civilians must stop, says Azerbaijani MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17

Trend:

Armenia fired a ballistic missile at the Azerbaijani city of Ganja on October 17, 2020, at about 01:00 am, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

After the new aggression of Armenia against Azerbaijan, this was the third major attack on Ganja, Azerbaijan's second-largest city, located far from the front line, which resulted in the death of a significant number of civilians - 12 people, including two children, were killed and more than 40 were seriously injured, says the report.

The deliberate killing of civilians, a gross violation of the norms and principles of international law, including international humanitarian law, as well as the declared humanitarian ceasefire regime, is a war crime and a crime against humanity. The Armenian leadership bears full responsibility for this crime.

Armenia's continued aggression and brutal attacks on civilians must stop, and the international community must not turn a blind eye to these inhumane actions of Armenia against the Azerbaijani people.

"We strongly condemn these heinous attacks by Armenia on the civilian population of Azerbaijan and demand that the occupying country put an end to war crimes.

The political and military leadership of Armenia, which has turned terrorism into an instrument of state policy, is responsible for its decision to fire rockets at the civilian population. The Republic of Azerbaijan declares that bringing criminals to justice will be ensured through the use of national and international legal mechanisms," the Foreign Ministry said.

As a result of rocket fire on civilians in the central part of Ganja on October 17, 13 people died, more than 53 people were injured, and numerous civilian infrastructure and vehicles were seriously damaged.