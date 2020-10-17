Prosecutor General's Office raises criminal case for new strike of Armenia on Ganja city

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.17

Trend:

Armenian Armed Forces made a missile attack on residential areas in the central part of Ganja city, the second-largest city of Azerbaijan, located outside the front line zone, at nearly 01:00 (GMT +4) on October 17, the press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office told Trend.

According to the press service, as a result of the attack 13 people were killed, more than 45 people injured, and numerous civilian infrastructure facilities and vehicles were heavily damaged.

In connection with the above facts, the Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan opened a criminal case under Articles 100.2. (Waging an aggressive war), 120.2.1 (Deliberate murder committed by a criminal community - an organization), 120.2.4 (Deliberate murder committed with particular cruelty or in a generally dangerous way), 120.2.7 (Deliberate murder of two or more persons), 120.2.12 (Deliberate murder committed on the grounds of national, racial, religious hatred or enmity), 186.3 (Intentional destruction or damage of other people's property, committed with causing especially large damage) and other Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.