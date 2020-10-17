Victorious Azerbaijani Army able to cope with this glorious mission - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 17

Trend:

The glorious Azerbaijani Army will continue to drive the invaders away from our lands, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an address to the nation, Trend reports.

“In recent days, I have informed my people and announced the names of the newly liberated villages. Today, with a feeling of great satisfaction and joy, I want to convey to my dear people the names of more settlements that have been liberated. The following settlements of Fuzuli district have been liberated from the occupiers – Gochahmadli village, Chiman village, Juvarli village, Pirahmadli village, Musabayli village, Ishigli village, Dadali village, and Fizuli city. The city of Fizuli has been liberated from the occupiers, Fuzuli is ours, Karabakh is Azerbaijan!” the head of state said.

“I heartily congratulate all the people of Azerbaijan on this occasion. I heartily congratulate the people of Fuzuli on this occasion. Many years of longing for native land are coming to an end. We are honorably fulfilling our mission, restoring and will restore the territorial integrity of our country. The battles for Fuzuli were very hard. Time will pass and books and papers will be written about these battles. It was a battle that required great professionalism, skill, courage, and self-sacrifice. Because during these 30 years, the enemy has built such a strong fortification on the line of contact that some people thought that it was impossible to liberate the city of Fuzuli from occupation. Even the most well-known military experts were of the opinion that it would take months to capture Fuzuli and free it from occupation and whether the operation would be successful was still in question,” the head of state said.

“The remains of the city of Fuzuli are a manifestation of Armenian fascism and a witness to Armenian fascism,” he said.

President Ilham Aliyev said that the victorious Azerbaijani Army was able to cope with this glorious mission and most of the villages of Fuzuli district and the city of Fuzuli have been liberated from the enemy in a short time: “When we talk about the city of Fuzuli, of course, we should all know that there is nothing left of the city, no monuments, not a single safe building. For 30 years, it was in the hands of wild beasts, in the hands of predators, in the hands of jackals. All the buildings have been demolished, our religious sites have been demolished, everything has been looted, the roofs of the houses, the windows, the belongings – everything. It was as if a wild tribe had taken over the city. The remains of the city of Fuzuli are a manifestation of Armenian fascism and a witness to Armenian fascism,” the head of state said.