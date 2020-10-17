Azerbaijan determines to liberate its lands from occupation - Assistant to President

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.17

Trend:

The Armenian Armed Forces are not abandoning their treacherous tactics, Hikmet Hajiyev, Aide to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, told reporters, Trend reports.

He made the remark during a trip to Ganja together with representatives of diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan.

The aide to the President said that the Armenian side continues to insidiously target the civilian population.

"They used missiles that were used during the last attack. Both then and today they used the Scud missiles with enormous destructive power. The goal was to kill as many people as possible, to cause as much destruction as possible. panic among the residents of Ganja, the country's population. However, the Armenian side will never be able to achieve this goal. The Azerbaijani people are determined. We are determined to liberate our lands under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. Trying to hide its insidious crimes from the international community, the Armenian side is spreading misinformation," said Hajiyev.

The Aide to the President added that the employees of the embassies of foreign countries accredited in Azerbaijan, representatives of international organizations, military attaches again arrived in Ganja and personally witnessed the crimes of Armenia, committed by it in the vilest and inhumane manner.

"The suffering of civilians will not go unpunished. These facts are brought to the attention of the international community. In our Patriotic War there are martyrs from Ganja, as well as martyrs among the civilians of Ganja," Hajiyev said.