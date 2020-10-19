Arming of Armenia means supporting aggressor - Speaker of Turkish Parliament

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.19

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The OSCE Minsk Group has not resolved the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict for 30 years, Chairman (Speaker) of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Mustafa Shentop told media representatives in Baku, Trend reports on Oct.19.

Shentop said that the co-chairing countries of the Minsk Group provide armed support to Armenia.

"Armenia is an aggressor country, and its armament means support for the aggressor. Azerbaijan is on a fair path, and Turkey is rightfully next to Azerbaijan," he noted.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.