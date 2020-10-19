Armenia must withdraw from Azerbaijani lands, says Turkish official (UPDATE)

First version - 10:48

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 19

Trend:

Armenia must withdraw from the Azerbaijani lands, Chairman of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Mustafa Shentop said, Trend reports.

Shentop made the remark at a meeting with journalists in Baku.

"For 30 years the OSCE Minsk Group hasn't done anything to withdraw the Armenian armed forces from the occupied lands. Today, the Azerbaijani army is doing it. All Turkish people are praying for the Azerbaijani army. I am convinced that the Azerbaijani army will win," Shentop noted.