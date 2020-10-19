Azerbaijan must not leave Karabakh conflict to future generations - assistant to president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 19

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijan has no military targets on Armenia’s territory, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department Hikmat Hajiyev said.

Hajiyev made the remark at the briefing at ADA University, Trend reports on Oct. 19.

“We are aimed at restoring Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity,” assistant to the president added. “The time has come for the settlement of the conflict; we must not leave this conflict [Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict] to the future generations.”

Hajiyev stressed that Armenia, having recruited mercenaries from various countries, uses them against Azerbaijan.

“At the same time, taking advantage of the “help” of its diaspora, Armenia buys weapons on the “black market” and transports them via civilian planes,” Hajiyev said. “These weapons are further used against the Azerbaijani civilians.”

“The transportation of weapons to Armenia via civil aircraft is the violation of international law, including the rules of international civil aviation,” assistant to the president said. “International organizations must prevent Armenia’s subversive activity."