Appeal to be sent to relevant structures due to Armenia’s attacks on civilian population of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 19
By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:
Each fact in connection with the Armenian armed forces’ attacks on Azerbaijani settlements and civilians is documented by the Azerbaijani General Prosecutor's Office, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department Hikmat Hajiyev told reporters, Trend reports on Oct. 19.
“Criminal cases are initiated, files are collected,” assistant to the president said. “After the completion of internal procedures in connection with the attacks of the Armenian armed forces on settlements and civilians, an appeal will be made to the European Court of Human Rights.”
