President Aliyev says no country helping Azerbaijan in fight with Armenia

Not a single country is involved in the [Nagorno-Karabakh] conflict on Azerbaijan's side, and there are no terrorists on our side as well, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to the Russian TASS news agency, Trend reports.

“We are not letting reservists into battle. We are using them in the territories we have liberated in order to prevent sabotage attempts of the Armenian side," he said.

"So there are no facts [of Azerbaijan using terrorists] and there is no need. There are only gossips, rumors. Frankly speaking, I regret that this is being circulated. Thus, an attempt is made to cast a shadow on Azerbaijan. On the other hand, we understand the Armenian side’s humiliation. It had been boasting and bragging of its invincible army all these years, but when we drove them out of our lands, of course, they want to imagine that this is not done by the Azerbaijani army but some terrorists or some other countries," said the president.

"Not a single country is involved in the conflict on our side. There are no terrorists on our side. As for the opposite side, the Armenian side, we have conveyed to the Russian side our concerns that during the active phase of the confrontation a huge amount of weapons has been transferred from Russian cities to the territory of Armenia," President Aliyev said.

"We have data, we have flight maps, we have the listing of weapons. All this was brought to the attention of the Russian side. This, of course, raises a lot of questions and bewilderment in our society. Therefore, the situation is like this,” the head of state said.