Azerbaijani FM meets with speaker of Turkish Grand National Assembly (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 20

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with the delegation led by Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly Mustafa Sentop, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry on Oct. 20.



Greeting the Turkish guests, Bayramov highlighted the importance of relations between the two countries and the successful development of high-level relations in all fields, noting that this visit would serve to further develop mutual cooperation.



The minister highly appreciated the support of brotherly Turkey to Azerbaijan at all levels, starting from the president of the Republic of Turkey and including the Grand National Assembly to counteroffensive operations of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces to Armenia’s military provocation.

Sentop said that his visit to Azerbaijan has been planned before, but it gained special importance taking into account the latest developments in the region.

Stressing that Turkey has always stood by friendly and brotherly Azerbaijan, the speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly said that the Nagorno-Karabakh region is Azerbaijani territory both historically and legally, and thus emphasized that Azerbaijan's position is just and based on international law.

Sentop stressed that Armenia's recent attacks, especially the deliberate targeting of civilians, are a source of danger not only for Azerbaijan but also for the whole region.

The speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly said that Armenia seeks to expand the geography of the conflict and involve third states in the conflict by shelling the civilians and cities located far from the frontline.

Sentop underlined that Turkey is against Armenia's aggressive policy and the position of Turkey is about ensuring peace and security in the region, therefore his country would support Azerbaijan's just position to the end.



Bayramov expressed gratitude to Sentop. He expressed confidence that the high-level partnership between Azerbaijan and Turkey would serve to ensure peace, security, and prosperity in the region.