Whole world should see Armenia targeting Azerbaijan's civilians - Speaker of Grand National Assembly of Turkey

GANJA, Azerbaijan, Oct. 20

Trend:

Turkey is always next to Azerbaijan and will be close until the end, Chairman (Speaker) of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Mustafa Shentop said, Trend reports on Oct.20.

Shentop made the remark in the city of Ganja on the place of residential buildings destroyed from Armenian missile attack.

He said that Turkey supports all steps of Azerbaijan towards the liberation of its lands.

"We always support the just struggle of brotherly Azerbaijan. The terror in Ganja showed that Azerbaijan is right. Armenia committed a great war crime by targeting the civilian population,” the speaker noted. “Karabakh is the Azerbaijani land and this has been the case throughout history. It’s internationally recognized fact that Karabakh is Azerbaijan, and Armenia is an occupier. In this regard, there are UN resolutions of 1993, as well as documents of the European Union. Everywhere it is stated that Armenia occupied the territories of Azerbaijan.”

“These resolutions and documents require the immediate withdrawal of the Armenian occupation forces from all territories of Azerbaijan. Even if there is a war going on, it must be fought according to certain rules. Shelling civilians is a crime,” he also noted. “It must be shown to the whole world that Armenia is targeting civilians.”

Shentop also expressed confidence that the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan will soon completely liberate the occupied territories.

According to the latest reports, as a result of the Armenian Armed Forces’ missile attack on residential areas in the central part of Ganja city, the second-largest city of Azerbaijan located outside the front line zone at nearly 01:00 (GMT +4) on October 17, 14 people were killed, 52 people injured, and numerous civilian infrastructure facilities and vehicles were heavily damaged.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.