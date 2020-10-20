Our fist is there not only to smash the enemy’s head. Our fist is a fist of unity - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 20

Trend:

We changed the status quo by showing strength on the battlefield. I said this before these clashes, I have said this several times. Unfortunately, international law does not work in international relations. If it did, four UN Security Council resolutions would have been implemented long ago. We waited for 20 years for these resolutions to be implemented. They simply remained on paper, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing the nation, Trend reports.

“Why? Because there was no political will, there was no mechanism for the implementation of these resolutions. The hated enemy thought that they could continue to ignore them, that they would continue to flout international law, that they can continue to commit their ugly deeds on our lands. We have forced them. Our fist is there not only to smash the enemy’s head. Our fist is a fist of unity, the unity of our people, a fist of focused activities, the adoption of decisions and resolutions at the international level that benefit us and reflect justice,” the head of state said.