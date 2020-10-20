President Aliyev on destroyed and taken as military boot military equipment of Armenian armed forces

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 20

Trend:

241 enemy tanks have been destroyed, 39 tanks have been taken as military booty – so a total of 280 tanks, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing the nation, Trend reports.

“However, there are still more tanks, both in the occupied territories and in Armenia. Where did they get so many tanks? This contradicts the international conventions governing all this. Why didn't the institutions that were supposed to monitor these conventions pay attention to that? We say that 241 tanks have been destroyed – we will organize their demonstration later – and 39 tanks have been taken over in good condition. Our soldiers are sitting in these tanks and firing at the enemy with their own tanks. Fifty infantry fighting vehicles have been destroyed and 24 have been taken as booty and are in our hands. Seventeen self-propelled artillery pieces have been destroyed, 198 artillery pieces have been destroyed, 58 mortars have been destroyed, 12 mortars have been taken as booty, 25 grenade-launchers have been seized as military booty, 53 anti-tank vehicles have been destroyed, 70 Grad installations have been destroyed, two “Hurricane” and two “YARS” have been destroyed, one “TOS” has been destroyed, four “S-300” anti-aircraft missile systems have been destroyed. Last time I shared this information with the Azerbaijani public, we had destroyed two “S-300” anti-aircraft missile systems. To date, we have destroyed four complexes. The cost of each complex is well known. They are very expensive military equipment. Three “TOR” anti-aircraft missile systems have been destroyed. About 40 “OSA” anti-aircraft missile systems have been destroyed. Five “KUB” and “KRUG” anti-aircraft missile systems have been destroyed. Six unmanned aerial vehicles, two operational-tactical missile systems Elbrus, one ballistic missile, one Tochka-U missile, eight radio-electronic means of combat have been destroyed, 198 trucks have been destroyed, including 15 full of ammunition, 102 trucks have been seized as military booty. We will continue to destroy the military equipment of the enemy. Whatever they have left will also be destroyed,” the head of state said.