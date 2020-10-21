Armenia's defensive system, military equipment and terrorists didn't help - Azerbaijan's MoD
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 21
By Samir Ali – Trend:
During the counter-offensive operations of the Azerbaijani army, the defensive system created by Armenia during 30 years, its military equipment and hired terrorists didn't help, Spokesman for the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense, Colonel-Lieutenant Anar Eyvazov said at today's briefing, Trend reports on Oct. 21.
“The Azerbaijani army demonstrates real heroism in battles,” Eyvazov added. "The Azerbaijani soldier gets strength from every speech of the supreme commander, showing professionalism and heroism on the battlefield, gives the Armenian armed forces a worthy response. The positions of the Armenian armed forces have been destroyed. Our lands will soon be liberated from occupation."
Latest
Dissemination of inaccurate info by some websites not to affect Qatar-Azerbaijan relations - embassy
Students of Baku Higher Oil School donate their scholarship allowances to Armed Forces Assistance Fund
Azerbaijan reaffirms position on Lachin corridor which is part of fundamental principles - President Aliyev
If Armenian side says it is ready to withdraw troops from occupied territories, issue of so-called observers can be considered - President Aliyev
Full responsibility for what is happening now lies squarely with Pashinyan, says Azerbaijani president
We are offered to make concession to Armenia, unilateral concession, while nothing being offered in return - President Aliyev
Azerbaijan ready to suspend military operations, resolve issue at negotiating table - President Aliyev
Heads of Christian religious communities of Azerbaijan protest against draft resolution submitted to US Congress