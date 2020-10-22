Azerbaijan liberates its territories from occupation by successful operation, says ambassador of Pakistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.22

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Pakistan and Azerbaijan have close ties, said Ambassador of Pakistan to Azerbaijan Bilal Hayee, Trend reports.

He said that from the very beginning of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Pakistan sided with Azerbaijan and continues to support its fair position to this day.

The ambassador stressed that Azerbaijan is liberating its territories from occupation with a successful operation.

The diplomat also congratulated Azerbaijan on the liberation of several strategically important cities. He noted that Pakistan provided important support to Azerbaijan during the adoption of the United Nations Security Council's resolutions in 1993 in connection with the occupied territories.