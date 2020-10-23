UN Country Office ready to provide humanitarian aid to affected people in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.23

Trend:

Representatives of the Office of Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers and the Government, as well as the heads of UN agencies in Azerbaijan, held meetings in the format of a video conference, the Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

The aim of the meeting was a discussion of the local UN Country Office’s initiative to provide humanitarian assistance to Azerbaijan in several areas.

During the meeting, the Office of the Cabinet of Ministers informed on the ongoing military provocation of Armenia against Azerbaijan.

According to the office, for 30 years Armenia has been ignoring calls for peace, four resolutions of the UN Security Council.

As the office reminded, starting from September 27, as a result of the shelling of our settlements by the Armenian Armed Forces from heavy artillery installations and missile systems, a large number of civilians were killed and wounded, residential buildings, civilian and other objects were destroyed.

The office noted that to suppress the ongoing aggression, protect the civilian population, and restore the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani army had to start counter-offensive measures.

It was especially emphasized that the operations are carried out within the internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan, our country protects itself on its territory.

Furthermore, there was pointed out the importance of discussing the initiative of the UN Country Office to provide humanitarian assistance to Azerbaijan in several areas.

The country office expressed its readiness to provide appropriate humanitarian assistance to assess the needs of the affected people in Azerbaijan, to support the Government's efforts to provide them with support in connection with the mentioned hostilities.

It was emphasized that this assistance could cover the areas of food security, health, education, security, demining, as well as psychosocial assistance.