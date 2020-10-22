Iran to offer loans to support industrial production
Iran to offer loans to support industrial production
New apartments inagurated in Iran
New apartments inagurated in Iran
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price rebounds
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price rebounds
Loading Bars
Latest
WHO roots for rapid diagnostic tests to boost COVID-19 war in Africa Other News 22:05
Kazakhstan to boost export of agricultural products to SCO markets Kazakhstan 21:29
Int'l organizations informed about rocket attacks on Azerbaijani regions (PHOTO) Politics 21:00
Morale of Azerbaijani army personell at high level - Azerbaijani MoD (VIDEO) Politics 20:59
With this Armenian government unfortunately, prospects for peaceful settlement very remote - President Aliyev Politics 20:37
More military equipment of Armenian armed forces destroyed (VIDEO) Politics 20:07
Azerbaijani flag hoisted in Agbend village of Zangilan district (VIDEO) Politics 19:54
Central Bank presents forecasts for Uzbekistan’s macroeconomic dev’t Finance 19:30
Kazakhstan, Romania trade turnover increases despite COVID-19 Business 19:10
With liberation of Aghband settlement, taking full control over Azerbaijani-Iranian state border ensured - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 19:05
Azerbaijani Army liberates 3 villages of Fuzuli district, 4 villages of Jabrayil district - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 18:59
Azerbaijani Army liberates 13 villages, Aghband settlement of Zangilan district - Azerbaijani president Politics 18:57
Russia continues to make active efforts to resolve Karabakh conflict - MFA Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18:33
OIC Parliamentary Union condemns Armenia's attack on Azerbaijan's Ganja Politics 18:32
Azerbaijani RabitaBank's assets for 9M2020 grow Finance 18:31
Morocco decreases import of Turkish cars Turkey 18:29
Uzbekistan, Afghanistan to jointly attract funds for transport corridors dev’t in Central Asia Transport 18:23
Uzbekistan, Tajikistan agree on resumption of flights Transport 18:13
Armenia's tries to present its position as "peaceful" - total nonsense, Azerbaijan says Politics 18:10
Iran to offer loans to support industrial production Business 18:03
Isbank Georgia talks about its cooperation with IFC Business 18:02
Restoration of territorial integrity of Azerbaijan - undoubtedly legitimate process - Georgian expert Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18:00
Adidas plans to sell ailing Reebok business within months Europe 17:57
Cargo transportation between Uzbekistan, Afghanistan grows despite decline in int'l trade Transport 17:56
Export of cars from Turkey to France down Turkey 17:55
Yerevan's foreign policy only possible if Armenia accepts it needs to make peace with Azerbaijan - Svante Cornell Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17:52
Turkish Trade Ministry says export of domestic cars to China up Turkey 17:50
Georgia sees increase in price of medicines Business 17:47
Turkmenistan’s geographic location offers potential for country’s economy, says US Embassy in Turkmenistan Business 17:47
Azerbaijan Rabitabank’s net profit for 9M2020 revealed Finance 17:44
National Bank of Georgia takes another steps to stabilize lari exchange rate Finance 17:43
Procedure for calculating total amount of insurance premiums approved in Azerbaijan Society 17:43
Turkey's export of cars to US edge lower Turkey 17:30
Karabakh hostilities cause direct disruption to health care amid COVID-19 - WHO Politics 17:30
Import of Turkish cars by Azerbaijan declines Turkey 17:29
Yerevan must withdraw troops, mercenaries and terrorists from Azerbaijan - Turkish Defense Minister Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17:16
Azerbaijan reveals data on imports for 9M2020 Business 17:15
Germany's nine-month import of cars from Turkey down Turkey 17:15
Apples emerging as export crop for second year in Georgia Business 17:12
Azerbaijan reveals 9M2020 trade turnover volumes with major partners Business 17:11
Nagif Hamzayev: Azerbaijan writes new pages in the world military history Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17:04
Turkey's 9M2020 export of jewelry to Ukraine doubles Turkey 16:50
Azerbaijani artillerymen continue to make precise strikes at firing points of Armenian armed forces (VIDEO) Politics 16:50
Tender: Khazar Consortium to buy materials for smooth operation of oil field facilities Tenders 16:45
Int'l organizations miscalculate military arsenal of Armenia - MP Politics 16:45
Turkmengas opens tender for purchase of equipment Tenders 16:39
Uzbekistan’s 9M2020 export volume of fruits, vegetables revealed Uzbekistan 16:35
MagtiCom leads with highest ARPU rate in Georgia ICT 16:25
New apartments inagurated in Iran Business 16:16
Azerbaijan's overall exports for 9M2020 unveiled Business 16:15
Kazakhstan to increase electric vehicles manufacturing by 2022 Transport 16:06
CO2 emissions prevented in Kazakhstan as renewable energy projects launched Business 16:06
Revenues of mobile operators in Georgia down ICT 16:02
Uzbekneftegaz launches condensate stabilization unit at Uzbek oil field Oil&Gas 15:59
Azerbaijani Embassy in Russia clarifying issue on prohibiting Azerbaijani citizens to use Pobeda Airlines' services Politics 15:58
Uzbekistan launches mineral-based engine oil production Oil&Gas 15:50
Trend News Agency's editor-in-chief tells CNN Turk about ongoing tension in Karabakh (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 15:50
Russia almost halves jewelry imports from Turkey Turkey 15:39
Azerbaijan’s AzerGold taking measures on legal assessment of illegal mining in occupied territories Business 15:36
Azerbaijan starts reconstructing roads leading to liberated villages of Tartar (PHOTOS) Economy 15:32
Georgian Caucasus Auto Import adds new export markets Business 15:21
USAID promotes warehouse digitization of Turkmen logistics company ICT 15:19
Uzbekistan eyes to increase cars export by 4Q2020 Transport 15:18
Uzbekistan’s private business actively involved in agriculture digitalization Business 15:17
Sanctions must be imposed on Armenia, says Lebanese legal expert Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:14
Attacking civilians unacceptable, Israeli ambassador says Politics 15:09
Armenia opens additional flights to transfer volunteers to Karabakh (PHOTO) Politics 15:05
Number of people infected with COVID-19 pandemic in Iran exceeds 550,000 Society 14:57
Azerbaijan's president says Armenia receiving external help, including mercenaries, weaponry Politics 14:54
Your statements every evening about how many villages, cities have been liberated from occupation bring joy to people all over Turkey - Turkish Chief Ombudsman Politics 14:51
Azerbaijan confirms 171 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 14:49
Turkmenistan's import of Turkish jewelry surges Turkey 14:46
Value of Azerbaijan's goods export by road edges down Transport 14:46
Those unwilling to fight in Armenia buy positive coronavirus test at $1,000-2,000 Politics 14:45
There is not single surviving building in liberated cities, in these villages, in most of them - Azerbaijani president Politics 14:44
Media of many countries unilaterally side with Armenia - President Aliyev Politics 14:44
Israel's ambassador to Azerbaijan visits Ganja, witnesses damages following Armenia's attack (PHOTO) Politics 14:42
We have never taken and will never take any action against civilians, says Azerbaijani president Politics 14:37
By breaking back of Armenian fascism, we save our region from great tragedies - President Aliyev Politics 14:36
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price rebounds Finance 14:33
Georgia, Japan sign double taxation avoidance agreement Business 14:22
Volume of investments to be made to Iran's Khuzestan Province growing Finance 14:16
Auto sales drop on Georgian market Business 14:06
Gasoline demand to decline from 2030 Oil&Gas 13:56
Volume of cargo freight via Azerbaijani ports continues to grow Transport 13:52
Turkmenistan forecasts total revenues, expenditures of country's financial plan for 2021 Finance 13:52
EBRD supports refurbishment of wastewater facilities in Kazakhstan's Shymkent Business 13:49
COVID-19 may accelerate downward trends in oil consumption of developed economies Oil&Gas 13:47
Uzbekistan boosts jewelry import from Turkey Turkey 13:46
Azerbaijani Central Bank unveils amount of foreign currency sold to local banks Finance 13:36
Oil demand has yet to peak for two key reasons Oil&Gas 13:30
Karabakh conflict should be settled on issues of boundary lines, sovereignty issues - US Ambassador to NATO Politics 13:23
Armenians fire at Azerbaijan’s Gabala and Kurdamir cities by using Elbrus ballistic missiles (PHOTO) Politics 13:20
Azerbaijan-Russia strategic partnership to reach high level Business 13:14
'NATO not part of Karabakh conflict', Stoltenberg tells Armenia Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:07
Azerbaijan shows video footage of captured military equipment of Armenian Armed Forces (VIDEO) Politics 13:05
Gold, silver prices in Azerbaijan down Finance 13:03
Armenian servicemen refusing to fight, says Azerbaijani MoD Politics 13:02
National Bank of Georgia talks about 3 key challenges in financial sector Finance 12:54
Armenia must leave occupied Azerbaijani lands, says Turkish president's aide Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:46
All news