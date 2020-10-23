Israel sends humanitarian aid to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 23
Trend:
Israel sent humanitarian aid to Azerbaijan.
This information was posted on the Twitter page of the Israeli embassy, Trend reports on Oct. 23.
The medical supplies sent from Israel to Azerbaijan have been transferred to the country's clinics. Humanitarian aid is still sent.
Latest
Ballistic missile attacks on Gabala and other Azerbaijani cities - vandalism and fascism of Armenian leadership - People's Artist
Discussions on Karabakh conflict held at UN Security Council 25 years later - Assistant to Azerbaijani president
Prosecutor General's Office continues to reveal people carrying out illegal activity in occupied Azerbaijani territories
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva: Today, Azerbaijani people, headed by President Ilham Aliyev, writing new history (Interview)
Armenian PM’s all hopes to drag Russia into Karabakh conflict turned out to be futile - Russian political analyst
There is no future for second Armenia within internationally designated borders of Azerbaijan - Azerbaijani FM