Ukraine's ex-president, Vice Chair of Museum of Jewish Heritage send letter to Azerbaijan's president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 24

Trend:

Leonid Kuchma, Former President of Ukraine and Abraham Foxman, Vice Chair of the Board of the Trustees at the Museum of Jewish Heritage, New York. US sent a letter to Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev.

"Dear Mr. President, we would like to express our sincere condolences to those who lost their lives and suffered in the recent attack on the residential buildings in Ganja city, as well as hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh. We condemn all wrongful actions that are targeted to civilians.

UN Security Council Resolutions 822, 853, 874 and 884 should be urgently implemented, in the frame of the territorial integrity of countries accepted by UN.

Mr. President, at Nizami Ganjavi International Center where we are members, in coordination with our co-chairs Madame Vaira Vike-Freiberga and Dr. Ismail Serageldin as well as limitless support of Secretary General on Nagorno-Karabakh discussions.

Mr President, the assurances of our highest respect and consideration," the letter said.