OIC 'struck with astonishment' at unexpected discourse from certain French politicians

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 24

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is struck with astonishment at so unexpected a discourse from certain French politicians, Trend reports citing the statement of OIC.

“The General Secretariat of the OIC has been following the ongoing practice of running satirical caricatures depicting the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), being struck with astonishment at so unexpected a discourse from certain French politicians, which it deems to be harmful to the Muslim-French relations, hatemongering and only serving partisan political interests,” the statement said.

The General Secretariat said it will always condemn practices of blasphemy and of insulting Prophets of Islam, Christianity and Judaism.

“Taking an unequivocal condemning stance against all acts of terror in the name of religion, the General Secretariat had earlier condemned the brutal murder of French citizen Samuel Paty,” the OIC said.

The OIC noted in a statement that while dissociating this horrendous crime from Islamand its magnanimous values, blaming it as an individual or collective terrorist enterprise punishable by law, the General Secretariat continues to decry justification for blasphemy-based harassment of any religion in the name of freedom of expression.

“Furthermore, the General Secretariat deplores pairing Islam and Muslims with terrorism, urging for a review of anti-Muslim discriminatory policies, unjustifiably provocative to the feelings of a billion and a half Muslims across the world,” the statement said.