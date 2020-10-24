If Armenia do not stop, we will go until end to liberate all occupied territories - Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 24

Trend:

If they [Armenia] do not stop, we will go until the end to liberate all the occupied territories, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to the French Le Figaro newspaper, Trend reports.

“We are ready to stop today. I was telling that since the 10th of October, when in Moscow both sides agreed on ceasefire. And I said: “the sooner the military part of the solution of the problem is over the better.” We want to move on negotiation table. But unfortunately, Armenia brutally violated ceasefire and launched an attack on Ganja. And on the 17th of October they violated ceasefire two minutes after ceasefire was efficient. Therefore, if they stop today we will stop and then, the rest will be done by diplomats. If they do not stop, we will go until the end to liberate all the occupied territories,” the head of state said.