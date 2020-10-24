65 Azerbaijani civilians, including women, children, killed since beginning of Armenian provocation - Prosecutor General's Office

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 24

Trend:

As a result of missile and artillery attacks on Ganja on October 4, 11 and 17, 26 people were killed, including 10 women, 6 children, Trend reports citing the General Prosecutor's Office.

As a result of the attacks, 138 people were injured, and significant damage to civilian infrastructure and vehicles was caused.

As of today, a total of 65 people were killed as a result of the Armenian provocation, including 18 women and 10 children.