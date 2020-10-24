Azerbaijani flag to be raised in Shusha, Agdere and other lands - MoD

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 24

Trend:

The morale and spirit of the Azerbaijani army is at a high level, Trend reports citing the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

Artillery units participating in military operations have been destroying and will continue to destroy all the equipment and forces of the Armenian army from the beginning of the fighting.

"Azerbaijani servicemen said they would raise the Azerbaijani flag in Shusha, Agdere and other lands yet to be liberated from occupation," the inistry said.