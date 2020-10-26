We were targeting military infrastructure in Khankandi, because military basis situated in city - President of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 26

Trend:

We destroyed six S-300 anti-air missile system. We destroyed hundreds of their armed vehicles, President Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to U.S. Fox News TV channel, Trend reports.

“We were targeting military infrastructure in the so-called "capital of Nagorno Karabakh" Khankandi, because the military bases, military infrastructure is situated in the city,” the head of state said.

“Our drones and these images, a lot of them are on the internet. You can look, how our drones destroy Armenian tanks and other weapons. So far, our drones destroyed more than 230 tanks. We destroyed 6 S-300 anti-air missile system. We destroyed hundreds of their armed vehicles. We do not use drones for civilians this is false information,” the Azerbaijani president said.