If I launched the war why should I wait for 17 years? - President of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 26

Trend:

If I launched the war why should I wait for 17 years, President Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to U.S. Fox News TV channel, Trend reports.

Commenting on “Do you believe there is a diplomatic solution to this crisis?”, the head of state said: Yes, I believe, otherwise I would not have been in the negotiations for 17 years. You were trying to say that I launched the war. But if I launched the war why should I wait for 17 years? Azerbaijani army is well-prepared already for at least ten years already. Therefore, the diplomatic solution is on the table. Armenia must liberate territories surrounding Nagorno-Karabakh. Azerbaijanis must return to those territories and then live in peace and dignity with Armenians. That’s our position.”