I want our servicemen and citizens to know that there is very serious struggle – both on frontline and in political arena - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 26

Trend:

I want our servicemen and citizens to know that there is a very serious struggle – both on the frontline and in the political arena, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev said during an operational meeting held at the Central Command Post of the Ministry of Defense with the participation of the leadership of the Defense Ministry and the commanders of the joint corps located in the frontline zone, Trend reports.

“Armenia must withdraw from our lands, it must get out of there. This is required by international law. But no pressure is being put on them. On the contrary, there are attempts to influence and put pressure on us. Of course, no-one can influence us, no-one can influence our resolve. I want our servicemen and citizens to know that there is a very serious struggle – both on the frontline and in the political arena. We shed blood on the battlefield, liberate our lands from occupiers at the cost of the lives of these heroes, while at the same time, we resist, show courage and defend our positions on the political stage,” the head of state said.