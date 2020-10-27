After Bolshevik revolution, there was great danger that Bolshevik government would hand over Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 27

Trend:

The Armenian population was brought en masse from neighboring countries, settled in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, in the ancestral lands of the Azerbaijanis, and demonstrating their typical character, gradually began to take possession of all our lands, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing the nation, Trend reports.

“After the Bolshevik revolution in the early 20th century, there was a great danger that the Bolshevik government would hand over Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia. The Caucasus Bureau has protocols dated July 1921. It is enough to look at the protocols of the Caucasus Bureau to see that there was such a threat. But I think that due to the efforts of Nariman Narimanov and others who correctly assessed the reality, they could not achieve this goal. The protocols of the Caucasus Bureau state that Nagorno-Karabakh should be kept as part of Azerbaijan. During all these years, fake Armenian scholars and patrons have been trying to prove that Stalin separated Nagorno-Karabakh from Armenia and gave it to Azerbaijan. This is a lie!” the head of state said.

“Open and look at the protocol of the Caucasus Bureau, which says that Nagorno-Karabakh should be kept as part of Azerbaijan! This once again confirms that this is our land. Unfortunately, after that, the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region was established, and the region was given a special status. But I must also say that this was not a republic, but a region. There was a lower level of self-government. It is enough to look at the history to see that the Armenians living there had great rights and opportunities,” the Azerbaijani president said.