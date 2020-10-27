On one hand, there is talk of ceasefire, but on other, weapons being sent to Armenia - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 27

On the one hand, there is talk of a ceasefire, but on the other, weapons are being sent to them [Armenia], President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing the nation, Trend reports.

“We have accurate information that Armenia is already on its knees on the battlefield and simply wants to take advantage of the ceasefire to mobilize its resources again, wants to re-arm, and pursue a new policy of aggression against us. There is such information and, unfortunately, over the past month, weapons, various types of weapons have been supplied to Armenia in large quantities. We have all the lists. Some of them have been published in our media. There is a whole list of when and what plane arrived, where it arrived, what it brought, how it was offloaded, and where the cargo was sent? Then why are those interested in a ceasefire sending weapons to Armenia? After all, Armenia is already on its knees. We have already hit it on the head so that it can hardly recover. The prime minister of Armenia, who danced in a drunken state on Jidirduzu and behaved like a great commander, now falls at everyone's feet asking for help, begging for assistance, humiliating himself, and humiliating his people. Just don't give them weapons and it will be over. Don't give them weapons. Who gives anything to us? Nobody! Don't give them weapons. If you want this to end, don't give them weapons. He will surely come round in a couple of days. On the one hand, there is talk of a ceasefire, but on the other, weapons are being sent to them. What is this? Are we supposed to be silent about this?” the head of state said.