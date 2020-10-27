Shelling of Euronews employees once again shows Armenia’s true face - Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 27

Trend:

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry commented on the shelling of the Euronews film crew by the Armenian Armed Forces, Trend reports citing the Foreign Ministry.

“The international humanitarian rules prohibit attacks on journalists,” the statement posted on the Foreign Ministry's Twitter page said.

“This video footage, demonstrating the shelling of the Euronews film crew by Armenia, once again shows true face of Armenia, constantly shelling civilians and journalists,” the statement said. "Armenia, in flagrant violation of its obligations upon international law, is attacking journalists!"