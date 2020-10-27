Shelling of Euronews employees once again shows Armenia’s true face - Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 27
Trend:
The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry commented on the shelling of the Euronews film crew by the Armenian Armed Forces, Trend reports citing the Foreign Ministry.
“The international humanitarian rules prohibit attacks on journalists,” the statement posted on the Foreign Ministry's Twitter page said.
“This video footage, demonstrating the shelling of the Euronews film crew by Armenia, once again shows true face of Armenia, constantly shelling civilians and journalists,” the statement said. "Armenia, in flagrant violation of its obligations upon international law, is attacking journalists!"
Latest
Video footage shows elimination of "minister of defense" of so-called regime in occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan (VIDEO)
If Armenian leadership really wants peace, then let it begin to withdraw troops from occupied Azerbaijani territories - FM
Shelling of Euronews employees once again shows Armenia’s true face - Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry (VIDEO)
Pro-Armenian persons call for terrorist attacks on strategic Azerbaijani oil, gas facilities - expert
Let this jester, who danced in Shusha, on Jidirduzu, in drunken state declare that he is leaving - President of Azerbaijan
On one hand, there is talk of ceasefire, but on other, weapons being sent to Armenia - President Aliyev
They don't ask questions, they act like a prosecutor, accuse us - President Aliyev on foreign journalists
Armenia must also get rid of this junta. If they cannot save themselves, we will help them - President Aliyev
Over course of these 28 years, there have been so many useless meetings, so there is no difference - Azerbaijani president
Enemy already running away from us we will continue to chase them, because we are right and we are strong - President of Azerbaijan
If ceasefire continues and issue remains frozen again, this cannot suit us - President of Azerbaijan
Less than two weeks after Heydar Aliyev resigned from all posts, Armenian separatists rose up and demanded that Nagorno-Karabakh be separated from Azerbaijan - President Aliyev
After Bolshevik revolution, there was great danger that Bolshevik government would hand over Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia - President Aliyev