Armenia to need some 25 years to replenish losses of military arsenal - CAERC

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.28

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Fundamental economic laws and estimates of military spending show that Armenia will need approximately 25 years to replenish its arsenal of military equipment and ammunition, Director of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication (CAERC) Vusal Gasimli said, Trend reports.

According to Gasimli, Armenia sees the depletion of stocks and under the guise of ‘humanitarian aid’ carries out illegal supply of weapons, as well as financial and food aid from third countries.

"The countries that create conditions for the illegal arming of Armenia, or directly support it, should take into account that these weapons are used by Armenian terrorists,” he noted. “Therefore, the international community must keep under control any investment, provided loans and money transfers to Armenia. Infrastructure investments of international organizations financing Armenia are actually spent by Armenia on financing terrorism and aggression, which in no way corresponds to the mandate of these organizations.”

“On the other hand, the financing of Armenia consists of investments made directly into the military sphere. So, Armenia, the share of military spending in the GDP of which is about 10 percent, is considered one of the few most militarized countries in the world. Therefore, international organizations and third countries should consider that all funds provided to this country are spent on financing terrorism," added Gasimli.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.