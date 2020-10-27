Armenia's statements about humanitarian ceasefire - nothing more than hypocrisy, says assistant to Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 27

Trend:

Despite the humanitarian ceasefire, Azerbaijani territories and civilians continue to be shelled by Armenia, Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said, Trend reports.

In his words, this fact shows that the statements of the Armenian side about the humanitarian ceasefire are nothing more than hypocrisy.

He noted that on Oct. 27, the armed forces of Armenia fired at the Barda, Goranboy and Tartar regions of Azerbaijan using the Smerch missile installations.

"As a result of these terrorist actions, four civilians were killed and a great number of people were wounded. Contrary to international law, Armenians use cluster bombs against the civilian population of Azerbaijan. In total, as a result of the Armenian terror, 69 people died and 322 were wounded. Since the humanitarian ceasefire was declared, over 300 shells and 10 missiles have been fired at Azerbaijani civilian targets. These are war crimes of the military-political leadership of Armenia," Hajiyev emphasized.