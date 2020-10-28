Azerbaijani Armed Forces never aim at civilians - Defense Ministry

Politics 28 October 2020 14:08 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani Armed Forces never aim at civilians - Defense Ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 28

Trend:

The Azerbaijani army never targets the civilians, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry on Oct. 28.

"The information disseminated by the Armenian side about the alleged missile fire on Shusha and Khankendi cities by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces is false,” the ministry said. “We once again state that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces never fire on the civilians. Azerbaijan observes the humanitarian ceasefire regime."

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
International programmatic ecosystem Admixer continues to develop on Georgian market
International programmatic ecosystem Admixer continues to develop on Georgian market
Turkmenistan working to digitalize consular service
Turkmenistan working to digitalize consular service
US-based IT Company EPAM announces 14 vacancies in Georgia
US-based IT Company EPAM announces 14 vacancies in Georgia
Loading Bars
Latest
Solar to be dominant source of electricity generation in Europe Oil&Gas 14:57
Turkey increases export of mining industry products to Azerbaijan Turkey 14:55
Total amount of transactions on Turkmen Commodity Exchange for Sept. 2020 Finance 14:55
Saipem’s capital expenditure up in Q3 2020 Oil&Gas 14:40
General Prosecutor's Office discloses number of victims as result of missile strike on Azerbaijan’s Barda Politics 14:38
New readjustments for extraction of renewable energy sources being built in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 14:38
Netherlands removes Georgia from list of safe countries Transport 14:37
Saipem sees decline in revenues, net profit Oil&Gas 14:36
Nova Resources B.V. to become owner of share capital of Kazakhstan's KAZ Minerals Business 14:36
Armenian troops again shell Azerbaijan's Barda, casualties reported Politics 14:30
90% of Saipem’s new contracts are non-oil Oil&Gas 14:29
Iran discloses volume of goods exported via Sistan and Baluchestan Province Transport 14:24
Ukrainian airlines allows to launch flights to Tashkent Transport 14:16
Azerbaijani Armed Forces never aim at civilians - Defense Ministry Politics 14:08
Iran increases consumption of steel products Business 14:07
Armenian armed forces firing rockets to Azerbaijani Barda - assistant to Azerbaijani president (UPDATED) (PHOTO/VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:07
Azerbaijan taking important steps to reduce harmful emissions into atmosphere Oil&Gas 14:03
Ukraine claims to be strategic partner in investing in renewable energy sector Oil&Gas 13:59
Kazakhstan to hold sales of oil, gas subsoil plots through auction online Oil&Gas 13:51
Precious metal prices in Azerbaijan vary Finance 13:41
Rice harvesting underway in Turkmenistan’ Dashoguz region Business 13:36
Exports of Iran's steel products decreases Business 13:27
Iran’s Hormozgan Province boosts bitumen production Oil&Gas 13:26
Turkey's export of defense products to Germany drops Turkey 13:16
COVID-19 requires more green projects, says EU Oil&Gas 13:13
Involvement of any country in settlement of Karabakh conflict must be agreed upon by Armenia, Azerbaijan - Spokesman for the Russian President Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:09
Gas chemical complex construction continues in Kazakhstan's Atyrau Oil&Gas 13:09
Armenia to need some 25 years to replenish losses of military arsenal - CAERC Politics 13:08
Value of investments to be made in Iran’s Hormozgan Province growing Finance 13:02
International programmatic ecosystem Admixer continues to develop on Georgian market ICT 12:51
Oil transportation volumes through pipelines decrease in Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 12:45
Uzbekistan discloses foreign trade turnover volume with Central Asia countries Business 12:33
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva expresses condolences to relatives of those killed as result of Armenia's missile attack on Barda (PHOTO) Politics 12:33
S&P Global Ratings affirms Azerenerji's rating Finance 12:32
Volume of dairy products manufactured by Turkmen published Business 12:29
Insulting prophet encourages violence - Hassan Rouhani Politics 12:24
Azerbaijan holds auction on privatization of state-owned property Business 12:23
Georgia joins global roundtable supporting sustainable maritime transport Transport 12:20
Belarusian ambassador arrives in Ganja to visit territories destroyed by Armenian attack (PHOTO) Politics 12:16
President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by Russian Interfax agency (PHOTO) Politics 12:15
Azerbaijani army avenges for Barda, heavy damage inflicted on Armenian troops (VIDEO) Politics 12:14
Uzbekistan boosts fish products export to Turkey Uzbekistan 12:14
Kazakhstan's import from Germany increases despite COVID-19 Business 12:12
Turkmenistan implementing program for manufacture of import-substituting products Business 12:05
Goods export from Uzbekistan to Germany up Business 12:02
Especially crucial that health workers in Karabakh kept safe from violence to sustain COVID-19 response - WHO Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:02
Farewell ceremony held for 7-year-old girl killed due to Armenian missile attack (PHOTO) Society 12:01
Iran announces details of exports from Isfahan Province Business 11:59
Armenian Armed Forces attack Tartar district from Smerch missile system Politics 11:54
US' import of mining industry products from Turkey edges down Turkey 11:47
Azerbaijani MPs to observe presidential elections in Moldova Politics 11:47
Kazakh national atomic company's subsidiary to buy electric heaters via tender Tenders 11:38
Azerbaijan updates on civil casualties, damages because of Armenia's attacks Politics 11:36
Uzbekistan, Israel to attract long-term credit lines for economic sectors' dev’t Business 11:28
Armenia continues to commit war crimes, terrorist acts - Azerbaijani ombudsman Politics 11:28
Georgia records 1,731 new coronavirus cases Georgia 11:27
Number of exchange checks spikes - Central Bank of Iran Finance 11:25
Azerbaijan fighting alone on battlefield, Trend News Agency's editor-in-chief tells Omani WisalFM radio (VIDEO) Politics 11:24
Armenia's info on downed Azerbaijani UAV - unreliable, MoD says Politics 11:23
Azerbaijani oil prices rebound Finance 11:19
Uzbekistan increases import of electric cars Transport 11:18
Movable property rent in Uzbekistan remains main source of property income Finance 11:18
Kazakhstan's oil & gas company opens tender to buy cement Tenders 11:18
SMEs development to be top priority in Azerbaijan's economic policy next year - MP Business 11:04
Uzbekistan reveals volume of market services provided per person for 9M2020 Business 10:50
Turkmenistan, Malaysia to continue developing trade, economic ties Business 10:46
Turkey very glad to hear about Azerbaijani lands' liberation - Turkish ruling party Politics 10:42
Azerbaijani MoD spreads footage of military equipment recently left by Armenia (VIDEO) Politics 10:41
TAP’s Spanish shareholder Enagás completes placement of 12-year bonds Oil&Gas 10:32
Facing with might of Azerbaijani Army, Armenian soldiers fall into despair Politics 10:31
Compulsory non-life insurance market in Azerbaijan totals about 140 million manats Finance 10:30
Azerbaijan almost doubles fish and seafood export Business 10:29
Armenia continues to violate humanitarian ceasefire - Azerbaijani MoD Politics 10:29
Ukraine increases defense industry import from Turkey Turkey 10:25
Edmonton's population protests against Armenia's Ganja attacks Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:09
Iranian currency rates for October 28 Finance 10:07
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister expresses gratitude to Turkey (PHOTO) Politics 10:07
Iran to declare its plan to sides on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict – Iranian Foreign Minister Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:06
Iran to increase cyber defense umbrella on its ports Transport 10:01
Azerbaijani currency rates for Oct. 28 Finance 10:01
Resident of Hadrut calls on Armenian population to help establish peace in Karabakh (VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:56
Turkmenistan working to digitalize consular service ICT 09:55
Significant advancement of Azerbaijani army at front worries some countries - Jordanian Major General Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:51
Oil rises 2% on U.S. Gulf shutdowns, outlook weak Oil&Gas 09:50
Latest situation at front line on Oct. 28 Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:41
Suffering losses, Armenian Armed Forces retreat - Azerbaijani MoD Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:39
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for October 28 Uzbekistan 09:29
New general director appointed to SOCAR-AQS LLC Society 09:27
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale October 28 Oil&Gas 09:26
Azerbaijani experts talks post-occupation period's economic benefits Economy 09:23
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry lists Armenian military equipment destroyed Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:19
Azerbaijan's Tartar district subjected to artillery fire - MoD Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 08:04
Trump election website defaced, campaign working with law enforcement US 07:49
Almost 150 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 07:23
Over 68 million people take part in 2020 US election early vote — portal US 06:28
France's COVID-19 daily fatalities surge by 523, infections up by 33,417 Europe 05:45
All in-person meetings suspended at UN New York headquarters due to COVID-19 infections World 05:03
Turkey reports 2,209 new COVID-19 cases, 366,208 in total Turkey 04:22
Israel reports 873 new COVID-19 cases, 311,724 in total Israel 03:37
UK records highest daily coronavirus-related death toll since May Europe 02:59
All news