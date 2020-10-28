Armenia's attacks on Azerbaijani settlements - attack against civilized world - Assistant to the president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 28

Trend:

The aggression of the Armenian Armed Forces against the Azerbaijani settlements, in which civilians live, continues, Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said, Trend reports on Oct. 28.

“The Armenian Armed Forces are firing at civilians in Ganja, Barda, Tartar, and other Azerbaijani districts,” assistant to the Azerbaijani president said.

"As a result of a missile fired at Azerbaijan’s Barda district on Oct. 27, four people were killed, including one child and 14 civilians were wounded,” Hajiyev added. “Today we have witnessed Armenia’s another terror attack. The Armenian Armed Forces again subjected civilians of Barda district to the missile attack. The district center was mainly attacked, there are dead and wounded. This is an attack against the civilized world."