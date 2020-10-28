Azerbaijani artillerymen destroying Armenian troops' manpower (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 28

Trend:

Under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, the successful counter-offensive operation of the victorious Azerbaijani army continues. The valiant artillerymen of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan are destroying military equipment and manpower of the Armenian armed forces with precise strikes.

Trend, with reference to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense, presents to your attention footage that reflects the high morale of the personnel of the Azerbaijani army.