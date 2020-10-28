Iran is next to people and state of Azerbaijan - special representative of Iranian President
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 28
Trend:
Iran strongly condemns attacks on non-military targets, Deputy Foreign Minister and Special Representative of Iranian President Seyid Abbas Aragchi told Trend on Wednesday.
According to him, Iran's position is extremely clear. Aragchi stressed that attacks on innocent people must be stopped immediately.
"We are next to the people and state of Azerbaijan. Iran will step up efforts to prevent the killing of civilians. Iran considers the killing of innocent people and the shelling of cities unacceptable".
