Azerbaijani General Prosecutor's Office assessing damage in liberated territories (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 11:44)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 29

By Samir Ali – Trend:

The Azerbaijani General Prosecutor's Office is conducting investigative measures to assess the damage inflicted in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing the General Prosecutor's Office.

As a result of Armenia's aggressive policy against the Republic of Azerbaijan, along with houses, educational, industrial, and agricultural facilities in the occupied territories, hundreds of cultural institutions, including 927 libraries with 4.6 million books, 808 palaces of culture, clubs, and cultural centers, 85 music and art schools, 22 museums and museum branches with more than 100,000 artifacts, 4 art galleries, 4 theaters, 2 concert halls, 8 culture, and recreation parks were damaged as a result of Armenian vandalism.

More than 700 historical and cultural monuments, as well as Khudafarin bridges with 11 and 15 meter high arcs in Jabrayil district, Ganjasar and Khudavand temples in Kalbajar district, the mausoleum in Khachin Turbatli village of Aghdam district, Azykh cave, one of the world's most ancient settlements in Fuzuli district, Shusha State Historical-Architectural Reserve were also damaged.

More than 100,000 valuable and rare exhibits of world importance discovered during archeological excavations were destroyed and looted in Khojaly district, Uzerliktepe village in Aghdam district, Garakopek mounds in Fuzuli district, and other historical and cultural monuments, which were used to support military operations.

Moreover, samples of historical culture belonging to the Azerbaijani people discovered during illegal archeological excavations to perpetuate the occupation and convince the international community of the historical existence of Armenians in the occupied territories were looted and illegally transported to the Republic of Armenia.

Items and documents of special historical, scientific, literary, and cultural value, illegally exported to the Republic of Armenia and looted, movable and immovable property belonging to the Republic of Azerbaijan, its citizens, individuals and legal entities of billions manat worth were deliberately destroyed by incineration, explosion, and other common dangerous methods.

Moreover, the underground and surface resources belonging to Azerbaijan in the occupied territories were looted, extensive, long-lasting, and serious damage has been intentionally caused to the environment.

With regard to the above-mentioned facts based on the collected materials, criminal proceedings have been instituted by the prosecutor general of the Republic of Azerbaijan under Articles 116.0.2 (violation of international humanitarian law during an armed conflict), 116.0.8-1 (intentional militarization of cultural property without military necessity, including cultural property under enhanced protection, or the use of cultural property under enhanced protection or areas adjacent to it to support military operations), 183.2.1 (looting of items of special value), 186.3 (intentional destruction or damage to property), 193-1 (legalization of criminally obtained funds or other property), 206.4 (smuggling) and other articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The investigation was entrusted to the Investigation Department of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Prosecutors are inspecting the scene in the liberated areas and carrying out other investigative actions necessary to determine the inflicted damage.

The Prosecutor General's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan will take all possible measures to appeal to international organizations to once again expose the aggressive nature of Armenia in the international arena, to bring the perpetrators to justice, and impose sanctions in accordance with the requirements of international and national law.