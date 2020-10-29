Azerbaijani FM’s visit to Geneva postponed
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 29
Trend:
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov’s visit to Geneva has been postponed, Trend reports citing Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva.
A new date for the visit is expected to be approved.
A meeting between Bayramov and the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs was scheduled for Oct. 29 in Geneva.
