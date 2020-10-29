Azerbaijani prosecutor general discloses number of victims of Armenian terror

Politics 29 October 2020 13:32 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani prosecutor general discloses number of victims of Armenian terror

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 29

Trend:

From September 27 up till now, 90 Azerbaijani citizens became victims of the Armenian terror, Azerbaijani Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev, who is in Barda district with the diplomatic corps, said, Trend reports on Oct. 29.

"Armenia will answer for these actions, sooner or later the perpetrators will be brought to justice,” Aliyev added. “The terrorist attack committed in Azerbaijan is connected with its success on the battlefield. I can say with full responsibility that Azerbaijan achieves success in battle every time.”

